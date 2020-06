You may have noticed our own Jenn Bernstein has not been joining us on the news each night and that’s because Jenn just had a baby.

There is a new member of the FOX61 family and his name is Wyatt James.

You may have noticed our own Jenn Bernstein has not been joining us on the news each night and that’s because Jenn just had a baby - a beautiful baby boy!

Wyatt James arrived on Sunday May 31. He weighs 6 pounds and 15 ounces.