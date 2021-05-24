2 years missing | Jennifer Dulos remembered as domestic violence awareness continues

The State Senate recently passed “Jennifers’ Law" which would add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence as well as put child safety as a priority.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — It’s been two years since New Canaan mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos disappeared without a trace after dropping off her children at school.

Presumed dead, Dulos’ disappearance triggered a lengthy investigation that very quickly turned its focus on her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

He was charged with her murder, despite the fact, her body has not been found. He died by suicide in January 2020.

Fotis Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis maintains his client was innocent.

However, police are still building cases against his alleged co-conspirators: his girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his former lawyer Kent Mawhinney. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and they have both plead not guilty.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” Josue Dorelus with the Connecticut State Police to FOX61 News.

Their cases are ongoing. Mawhinney was back in court just last week trying to remove his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.

Troconis, who was last in court virtually in February, also tried to get her ankle bracelet removed.

WATCH ‘THE SEARCH FOR JENNIFER DULOS’ TONIGHT AT 10 PM ON FOX61.

Outside of the courtroom, national interest in Jennifer Dulors remains.

Lifetime is set to air a movie called “Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos” on June 5, starring Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie.

Locally, the Senate recently passed “Jennifers’ Law” – which would add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence as well as put child safety as a priority in custody cases by making domestic violence the first factor to consider.

The bill, proposed by State Sen. Alex Kasser, would define coercive control to include psychological, emotional, financial, and legal abuse.

The law is also named in honor of Jennifer Magano, who was killed by her husband in the presence of their children in 2007

“We are in a pivotal moment right now where everyone recognizes, hopefully, recognizes domestic violence is a public health crisis,” Kasser said. “Our understanding of domestic violence has to be updated. Ninety percent of the abuse is not physical, but it’s the non-physical abuse that predicts violence.”

The bill attracted national attention with actress Evan Rachel Wood testifying in Connecticut, speaking out about her own experience in an abusive relationship.

According to Connecticut Protective Moms, there have been at least seven domestic violence-related homicides in Connecticut this year, including Jessica Edwards of South Windsor who was last seen on Mother's Day.

Her body was found May 21 and that same night, her husband was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

If you are experiencing violence within the home or know someone who is, please call the proper authorities.

In Connecticut, a statewide network of domestic violence programs can be reached by calling: 1-888-774-2900 (English); 1-844-831-9200 (Spanish).

You can also learn more information on 211's website.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.