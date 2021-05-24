South Windsor mother Jessica Edwards found dead; Husband due in court on charges related to investigation

Edwards had been missing since Mother's Day and was found dead in East Hartford last week.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The husband of a South Windsor mother who was found dead last week is due in court this morning.

Jessica Edwards,30, had been missing since May 10th. The search by friends, family, and authorities led to the discovery of Edwards' body at the entrance of the Hockanum River Linear in East Hartford last Friday.

Police said Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, had cooperated with investigators looking into her disappearance. And they said issues with his story helped them build a case against him.

Hutchinson was taken into police custody Friday evening and charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Edwards.

Police added that more charges may be filed against Hutchinson at the end of the investigation and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner's autopsy. The autopsy started at 9:30 Saturday morning.

Police said that they won't know the cause of her death until they receive the full report in a week or two after the autopsy is completed.

"I love my sister very much. She has a good heart. She's so kind. She always saw the good in people," said her brother, Mario Edwards. She is remembered as a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

"Jessica was one of those people, who had a big personality you know, you just couldn't forget her," said Brandan Morgan a friend of hers.

A young life cut short, Edwards was set to graduate as a respiratory therapist this month. Her teacher remembered the determination that got her to that point.

"She was a hard, determined, worker. And her big goal was to graduate, and she really worked hard for that. And when she got pregnant, we were like 'Jessica it's COVID. Jessica do you really think this is going to happen for you? Is this really safe for you and the baby?' And she said, 'Miss Kerry, I'm going to do it,'" said Kerry McNiven, director of clinical education at Manchester Community College.

A mother to a 7-month-old son, Edwards was described as caring by those who knew her best. Her high school classmates, the East Hartford class of 2009, stood together at the vigil to share their memories of her.

"I want to remember her smile, I want to remember the way she made everyone feel when she was around everyone happiness, laughter, and that's the memories I want to take with me," said Melissa Wright, her friend.

Their shared love for her bringing everyone together to be there for one another, especially her family, as they grieve the unexpected loss

"I don't know if you know what it feels like to feel empty, but I feel so empty. I feel like I died with Jessica," said her sister, Yanique Edwards.

