Search continues for missing South Windsor woman

Jessica Edwards was last seen the Monday after Mother's Day. No one has heard from her since.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Jessica Edwards from South Windsor has been missing for a week, and family and friends have not let up the fight to find her.

Jessica, 30, has been missing since the morning of May 10.

Police said she was seen on Mother's Day by her sister and mother and the following morning by her husband.

Jessica reportedly called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday. Police added her phone was off and her car was found at her home.

She is approximately 5'3' and 150 pounds.

South Windsor police said they have consulted local, state, and federal for help in their search.

Her family says she is a mom to a 7-month-old son, and it is unlike her to leave without telling anyone.

"If you see something, say something... if Jessica you're watching, come home. Because this is no fun and we need you. We need her home," Yanique Edwards, Jessica's sister, said Friday.

On Friday, family and friends of Edwards gathered in front of the Riverfront Boathouse in Hartford.

Yanique told FOX61 that Hartford is just starting point and they will expand to surrounding towns, including East Hartford, Manchester, and South Windsor.

"See you at mom’s," said Mario Edwards, brother of Jessica.

That was the last text message he sent to his sister. He said he was ready to give her a Mother's Day but never had a chance to when he found out his sister disappeared.

"I never thought this would be like this! She was prepping for graduation. The last we talked about was she has her clinical and then her final," added Mario.

"She would never leave her baby, she would never leave her family,"said Yanique.

Police said she would sometimes carpool with people from her class, but her husband told police he does not know who she got into a car with that morning.

On Friday evening, South Windsor police and State police were searching the condo where Edwards lived after they received information during the week.

South Windsor investigators and Connecticut State Police were still at the apartment 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The search included Jessica and her husband's cars and their residence.

Anyone with information can contact the police at 860-644-2551.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 860-648-6226 or online.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.