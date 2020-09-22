JetBlue to add 4 nonstop flights from Bradley International

Flights to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Cancún, Mexico added

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — JetBlue will introduce four new non-stop flights out of Bradley International Airport in November and December this year to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Cancún, Mexico.

Service between BDL and Cancún, Mexico starts November 19.

Service between BDL and Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco start December 18.

JetBlue currently has up to 12 flights a day from Bradley. The airline expects to have more flights out of Windsor Locks than any other carrier when the flights start.

In a press release, the officials said, “We are excited to roll out these new routes connecting Hartford to some of our largest leisure destinations, bringing more low fares and great service to Connecticut residents,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We are proud to play our part in support of Gov. Lamont’s economic recovery plan. We see great long-term potential for our business in Connecticut, as it becomes an increasingly attractive place to live and work. Additionally, the simplified travel advisory gives clarity to everyone who needs or wants to travel through Bradley International Airport.”

“One of Connecticut’s best competitive assets is its international airport in such close proximity to so many of our communities and employers,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “This strengthening of the partnership with JetBlue shows once again how important Bradley International Airport is to our present and our future. More routes, and a strong international airport are key to Connecticut’s success.”

“We are thrilled that JetBlue has taken the step to strengthen their presence and route network at Bradley Airport with this impressive launch of four new cities,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director, Connecticut Airport Authority. “JetBlue is an important partner for us, and we are very pleased to see that the airline recognizes the potential of the Bradley Airport market. We are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for Connecticut travelers, JetBlue, and Bradley Airport.”