Jewitt City man arrested after violation of bail conditions

Officials say Jovan Ortiz actively resisted arrest and spit on an officer.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — The Plainfield Police Department arrested 19-year-old Jovan Ortiz Thursday night after responding to a report of an unwanted person at a Moosup residence.

At approximately 9:37 p.m. police said they received a call that a verbal altercation occurred at the residence. The caller stated that Ortiz threatened to fight him in front of his five-year-old. Police said there was a party at the residence at the time of the call.

Officers responded to the scene, where they located Ortiz.

Police said he was drunk and uncooperative throughout the investigation. According to police, Ortiz taunted officers using derogatory comments and attempting to provoke a fight.

Police say one of his comments was he trained in mixed martial arts.

After receiving differing stories, police said Ortiz was asked to leave with a sober driver. They reported that Ortiz slowly exited the property and continued to cause a scene in the roadway.

During the investigation, officers were approached by another resident on the property, who was with Ortiz at the time of the verbal altercation.

In accordance with conditions of Ortiz’s bail and release from a prior arrest, police said he was not to have any contact with this individual.

Police noted that the order stated, among other things, that Ortiz was to stay away from the protected individual and his residence.

Officers then attempted to place Ortiz in handcuffs and reported that he intentionally shouldered one officer, knocking his body camera off him.

Police said Ortiz then continued to actively resist arrest and assaulted an officer by spitting in his face.

As they escorted Ortiz to the cruiser, police said he continued to threaten the officer whom he spit on, threaten other officers while using racial slurs and advised officers to “taze him.”

During the incident officers had to subdue him using pepper spray, after which he became emotionally compliant.

Police reported Ortiz was arrested without further incident and transported to the Plainfield Police Department.

Once there, Ortiz was charged with Breach of Peace in the second degree, Violation of Conditions of Release and Interfering with Police and Assault on a Police Officer.