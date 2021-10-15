Biden's visit to Hartford attracts a loud crowd - in favor and against

Biden visited the Capitol Child Development Center to pitch his plan to improve childcare and preschools.

HARTFORD, Conn. — While President Joe Biden was in Hartford visiting at the Capitol Child Development Center on Friday pitching his plan to improve childcare and preschools nationwide, there were plenty of interested, vocal parties outside. And the interaction was not always cordial.

"Ask her why she won’t talk to me in a civil way," said one Biden supporter to a FOX61 reporter.

"I’m not talking to her. She’s delusional," a supporter of former President Donald Trump responded.

Opposing sides. All afternoon. At the corner of Capitol Ave. and Broad St.

"I voted for this man and I believe in this man," said a Hartford resident.

"I believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction," said a Woodbury man.

And Biden said he does too, on the subject of infrastructure, specifically human infrastructure.

"Being with children and educators here at the center is a perfect reminder of what our families need, what is commonly needed so badly to be able to thrive," said Biden.

Including federal funding to change the fact that right now a typical four-person household would have to spend more than 26% of their annual income on childcare for two kids.

"What people have to understand is the relief packages have been a lifeboat," said Beth Bye, Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood. "But the childcare infrastructure is crumbling, and parents can’t afford high-quality childcare."

The average annual cost of a childcare center in Connecticut is $16,000.

"Childcare costs are way higher than most people's mortgages," said Roy Chrobocinski, the Senior Director of Domestic Policy for Save the Children. "In 34 or so states childcare costs more than in-state college tuition."

"These bills my view are literally about competitiveness versus complacency about opportunity versus decay about leading the world or continuing to let the world move by," said Biden.

Biden is proposing at least $450 billion to fix childcare and preschools nationwide.

