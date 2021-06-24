John Legend applauds Governor Lamont for signing voting rights bill

"Now let’s #FreetheVote everywhere," the EGOT-winning artist wrote.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officially claimed easier access to voting on Wednesday and the state's leadership is being lauded for protecting residents' voting rights.

Governor Lamont signed SB 5 into law, which makes several changes to election laws designed to increase opportunities for absentee voting, safe and secure in-person voting and voter registration.

Singer and actor, John Legend released a tweet, commending Governor Lamont on the move which helped to "free the vote."

"With @GovNedLamont’s signature Connecticut just restored voting rights to thousands of citizens who served their time in prison & now play a vital role in their communities," Legend wrote.

The EGOT-winning artist also thanked Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, and the state's Democratic delegation for their leadership.

Gov. Lamont responded to Legend's tweet, saying the right to vote is fundamental to any healthy democracy.

"I hope people from Connecticut all the way to California see that and join us," Lamont wrote.

Following the Sec'y of the State's announcement yesterday that she will not run for re-election in 2022, the governor issued a statement saying she has undoubtedly left her mark on Connecticut and has been among the most vocal champions of voter rights in our state.

Lamont continued: "At a time in history when some of her counterparts across the nation are working to enact provisions that block access to voting, she has worked tirelessly to ensure that every eligible adult has the ability to cast a ballot with ease and not need to jump through endless bureaucratic hoops to practice their democratic rights. As Connecticut’s voting laws evolve in the future making it easier for all of us to vote, I’ll be thinking of how Denise fought tirelessly for these changes.”

