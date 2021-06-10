DPH works to distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Connecticut before they expire

At the end of the month, roughly 80,000 doses of J&J in the state would have expired if the FDA didn't extend the expiration date.

Connecticut's Department of Public Health says that thousands of Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines are set to expire at the end of June,

In a statement DPH says, "Connecticut currently has roughly 80,000 doses of J&J on hand in the state, of which approximately 95% is set to expire between now and June 24th."

They say that on average, an estimated 3,000 doses of this vaccine are being used each week and that unfortunately a majority of the doses will not be used before their current expiration date. To help avoid waste DPH is using a first in, first out strategy, filling all J&J orders through transfers from other state providers.

Thursday Johnson and Johnson said that the FDA review concluded that the shots remain safe and effective up to 4 1/2 months, that is an extra 6 weeks.

Here in Connecticut, the Department of Public Health said they will continue to work with their providers to use as many doses as possible before their current expiration dates.

The DPH also says, "DPH reached out to our Federal partners several weeks ago regarding the potential for unused doses in CT to expire. We have advocated, and continue to advocate, that these doses be re-deployed elsewhere, either in the US or abroad, where they could be put to use. Many states however are in a similar situation, and there does not appear to be any domestic demand for these doses."

