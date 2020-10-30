For Halloween Kentucky boy dresses as doctor who helped save him

Jonah Bump wanted to dress up just like Dr. William Tse from the Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former patient at Norton’s Children's Hospital is paying homage to his doctor who helped save his life.

For Halloween Jonah Bump wanted to dress up just like Dr. William Tse from the Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

At five months old, Jonah had severe lung infections because he didn't have any immune cells but doctors were able to help him with a stem cell transplant two years ago.