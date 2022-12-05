Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

The retailer will lease Westfarms' anchor space formerly occupied by the Lord & Taylor department store.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area.

The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024.

The retailer will lease anchor space at the mall formerly occupied by the Lord & Taylor department store, which closed is brick and mortar locations last year.

Jordan’s, which has seven other stores in New England, opened its first Connecticut location in 2015 at the former New Haven Register building off Interstate 91 in New Haven. It is also home to what the retailer claims to be the largest indoor ropes course in the world.

“We are thrilled to announce our eighth store coming to Farmington, CT. It is a perfect market for us, bringing the Jordan’s experience to the rest of CT,” said Jordan’s CO-CEO Josh Tatelman.

According to a release, the Westfarms location will have a 120,000 square-foot showroom, making it one of the largest in the state. The store will include a 5,000 square-foot entertainment attraction and restaurant.

Tatelman said the new location is intended as a destination as much as it is a store.

“It will be one-stop shopping for not only furniture and mattresses but also entertainment, and maybe more,” he said. “We are excited about this project and look forward to working together with the community.”

Alberto Arebalo, Westfarms general manager, said the mall offers “unique-to-market retailers and a wide variety of contemporary and emerging brands,” making it a “destination shopping center.”

“Jordan’s Furniture is another great addition that can’t be shopped anywhere else in the market and will no doubt have significant appeal with our local audience and our day trip shoppers from surrounding areas,” he said.

The other Jordan’s stores are in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine. Its distribution center is in Taunton, Massachusetts.

