Jose Morales, charged with murder, to appear in Milford court Tuesday

Police said that Christine Holloway, Morales' girlfriend and mother of missing Vanessa Morales, was found beaten to death inside her home.

MILFORD, Conn. — Jose Morales, charged in connection to the murder of Christine Holloway, will appear in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday.

Morales is the father of 1-year-old Vanessa Morales. Vanessa hasn't been seen since December 2nd. An Amber Alert was issued for her two days later.

Police said that Vanessa's mother, Holloway, was found beaten to death inside her home.

According to Morales' arrest warrant, a neighbor told police he was almost positive he saw Morales getting into his car with baby Vanessa on December 1st, which was the day before Holloway was discovered dead in her bathtub by police. Vanessa was nowhere to be found.

Nearly 10 weeks later, Ansonia Police announced they arrested Morales on charges related to Holloway's murder.

Morales was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence on February 7th.

According to court documents, Morales said during several interviews with police, that he used PCP multiple times during the weekend of Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and doesn’t remember much of what happened those days. But claims he could never do harm to either his girlfriend or baby daughter.

There's still no word on Vanessa's whereabouts.

Morales is currently held at Cheshire Correctional Institution on a $5 million bond.