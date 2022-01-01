Judge: Restaurant used pandemic to oust union organizers

The judge found that when the store reopened in May 2020, the four workers were the only ones not offered their jobs back.

DARIEN, Conn — An administrative law judge for the National Labor Relations Board has ruled that the owner of a Connecticut McDonald’s franchise violated labor laws by failing to return four union organizers to their jobs after a pandemic-related layoff.

Administrative Law Judge Donna Dawson on Thursday ordered Michell Enterprises to rehire the workers and provide them back pay.

The four along with several coworkers were laid off when the McDonald’s at a service plaza on Interstate 95 in Darien shut down in March 2020.

Dawson found that when the store reopened in May 2020, the four workers were the only ones not offered their jobs back.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.