Judge denies bid to block parts of police accountability law

A federal judge has rejected a bid by the Connecticut State Police Union to block parts of a new police accountability law that allow public disclosure of personnel files and internal affairs investigations.
Judge Charles Haight Jr. in New Haven denied the union's request for an injunction Tuesday.
The law strips away exemptions to state Freedom of Information laws in the state police contract. The contract says troopers' personnel files and documents in internal affairs investigations that end with no findings of wrongdoing are not subject to disclosure. The union is planning to appeal.