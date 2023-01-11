Alex Jones attorney loses in decision on law license suspension

Pattis shared confidential medical records with other defense attorneys of Alex Jones.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis lost his bid to delay a court ordered six month suspension of his law license in Connecticut Wednesday.

Pattis is most recently known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families.

Pattis is currently representing one of several members of the Proud Boys extremist group charged criminally in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a trial in Washington that is underway.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis, the judge presiding over the Sandy Hook case, handed down the ruling last week. The ruling stems from Pattis sharing confidential records, including medical records, of Sandy Hook families.

Pattis said in a tweet, "CT trial court denied my motion for a stay of suspension. Next stop Supreme Court. I suspect I will be out of the #JoeBiggs case today as well. Although unplanned, six months off sounds good about now."

CT trial court denied my motion for a stay of suspension. Next stop Supreme Court. I suspect I will be out of the #JoeBiggs case today as well. Although unplanned, six months off sounds good about now. — norm_pattis (@PattisNorm) January 11, 2023

Pattis shared the documents, designated "Highly Confidential - Attorney's Eyes Only" with another attorney in Texas, who was not supposed to have access to them. Professional conduct hearings were held in August. Pattis was present but invoked his Fifth Amendment privileges.

In the decision, Judge Bellis found "No fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiff's most sensitive and personal information, and that there is no excuse for Pattis's misconduct."

