Judge summoned to high court to explain 2-year absence

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut judge has been summoned before the state Supreme Court to explain why she should not be disciplined or fired for failing to show up to work for at least the past two years while continuing to be paid.

The high court issued the summons Thursday to Judge Alice Bruno and ordered her to appear before the justices on April 5.

Bruno, who is assigned to Waterbury Superior Court, is accusing court officials of refusing to accommodate her disability so she can return to work and of retaliating against her.

Messages seeking comment were left for court officials Friday.

