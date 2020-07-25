x
Judge's ruling would unseal Kennedy cousin's murder case

The decision came in a lawsuit by The Hartford Courant and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, who challenged a state law approved last year.

A federal judge says Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes.

The ruling on Friday would reopen Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder case to the public.

Skakel, a nephew of Ethel Kennedy, was 15 when teen neighbor Martha Moxley was killed in Greenwich in 1975.

Skakel was convicted of her murder in 2002, but the conviction was later overturned.

Prosecutors haven't said whether they plan to retry Skakel. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2013 file photo, Michael Skakel listens to Judge Trial Referee Thomas Bishop's ruling during a hearing in Rockville Superior Court in Vernon, Conn. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a federal judge has ruled that Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings and documents secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes, a decision that will reopen Skakel's murder case to the public. Skakel was convicted in 2002 in the 1975 bludgeoning death of his neighbor Martha Moxley, but the conviction was later overturned. Prosecutors haven't said whether they plan to retry Skakel.(AP Photo/Fred Beckham, Pool, File)

