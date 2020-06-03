Judicial Marshal has 'regained consciousness' after hit and run accident

Brown was seriously injured at Manchester Superior Court Monday morning when 42-year-old Jose Lopez ran out of court and hit him and another marshal with his car.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The family of a Manchester judicial marshal is relieved, as he begins to show signs of recovery.

Dana Beecham-Brown, wife of JM Marty Brown released the following statement regarding his condition:

He is breathing on his own and continues to make progress and the family is hopeful for a full recovery.

Officials say Brown is recognizing family and hospital staff and is able to squeeze hands with family members.

Brown was seriously injured at Manchester Superior Court Monday morning when 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, who was in court on a misdemeanor larceny charge, hit him and another marshal.

Both marshals chased Lopez into the parking lot.

“The first marshal said stop the car,” the female witness told FOX61. ”He don’t care and he hit the first marshal. He went to the floor.”

Lopez was located and arrested in Chicopee, Mass. Tuesday.

He was charged with Assault in the first and second degrees, assault on public safety personnel, evading responsibility, and operating with a suspended license.