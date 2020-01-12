CT Judicial system hops on the video conference trend just in time for COVID

On December 1, people who file small claims matters equaling $5,000 or less in selected courthouses, can opt in to an online dispute resolution program.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The judicial system is getting a technological update, making it easier for you to resolve claims anywhere you can access Wi-Fi.

Starting December 1, people who file small claims matters equaling $5,000 or less in Hartford, New Britain, and Fairfield, can opt in to an online dispute resolution program.

"If they opt in to the program, if both parties opt in to the program, then they will participate in the mediation process to try and settle the case," says Nancy McGann, the Judicial Branch's Deputy Director for civil matters.

This means you may be able to resolve a claim without ever stepping foot into a courtroom.

"It gives parties a convenience that hasn’t been offered previously and it provides them with a way to resolve their cases quickly and that’s important," says McGann.

A similar online ticket review program dealing with minor infractions launched at the beginning of the year has been very successful.

"22,000 people don’t have to go to court, which is wonderful," says Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo. "It frees up not only prosecutors but clerks and marshals and everyone involved in the system; so, this is huge and it actually makes it easier for the public."

The new online program launched this year allows people who receive minor motor vehicle infractions, such as speeding tickets, or as a result of a car accident, to request an offer from a prosecutor online in order to resolve their case. Nearly 24,500 people requested offers from prosecutors in 2020. 90% of them accepted those offers.

"It reduces the traffic, which is what we need to do, now, and it allows that access for people," says Colangelo.