Judiciary committee to vote on Jennifer's Law; bill would add to definition of domestic violence

The bill would add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence and put child safety as a priority in custody cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State's Judiciary Committee will be voting today on whether to send "Jennifer's Law" to the state legislature.

Introduced in February, the bill would add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence and put child safety as a priority in custody cases by making domestic violence the first factor to consider, a lawmaker says.

The bill is being proposed by State Sen. Alex Kasser, who says coercive control includes psychological abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and legal abuse.

“When women are the victims of abuse, they seek safety for themselves and their children. Often that means staying with the abuser because the danger of leaving is too great. But when victims do summon the courage to leave, we have a responsibility to believe and protect them.," said Kasser.

The law is named in honor of Jennifer Magano who was murdered in front of her children by her husband in 2007 and Jennifer Dulos, who went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. She has not been seen since.

On March 24, actress Evan Rachel Wood testified in support of the bill.

The Westworld actress spoke off-camera on her own experiences with coercive control, domestic violence, and fear in her relationship with her former boyfriend, Marilyn Manson. She also submitted written testimony.

If the bill is voted out of committee it will be then sent to the State House and Senate.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.