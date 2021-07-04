July 4th Boom Box Parade back in Willimantic

After a virtual parade last year, the parade was back in person for the 36th year of the annual parade.

The Boom Box Parade was back in person in Willimantic for the Fourth of July. The 36th annual parade came back with a bang this year.

Taking place in Jillson Square on Main Street, people from all over lined the streets to see marchers, classic cars, trucks, and the famous boom boxes.

Organizers of the parade even encourage attendees to bring a boom box to join in on the fun. One of the local radio stations, broadcasted the marching music over their airwaves Sunday morning.

One party-goer was excited to be back, "oh it's just everything. It's all different, it's just... all the fire departments, the people, it's anything goes. It's an Independence Day parade," says Peter Zboray.

The parade even had a few special guests including Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal, and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz.