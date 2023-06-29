July 4th firework celebrations throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's that time of the year when friends and family gather to watch the yearly Independence Day fireworks displays throughout the state.
Here is a list of places where you can see fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.
July 1
Middletown Fireworks Festival 2023, Harbor Park at 9:30 p.m., rain date July 2.
Fairfield - Jennings Beach and Penfield Beach at 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich - Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park.
New Milford - New Milford fireworks celebration, Town Green at 9:30 p.m.
New Canaan - Family Fourth Fireworks, Waveny Park at 9:15 p.m.
Warren - Lake Waramug at 9:30 p.m.
July 2
Hartford - Hartford Bonanza, Bushnell Park at 9:15 p.m.
Waterbury - Food truck and fireworks extravaganza - Brass Mill Center, fireworks at dusk.
Madison - Area of West Wharf Beach at 9:30 p.m.
Norwich - Norwich Harbor fireworks - 100 Chelsea Harbor Drive, fireworks at dusk
Ridgefield - Ridgefield High School, fireworks at dusk
July 3
Meriden - Fireworks and concert at 9 p.m.
West Haven - Fireworks spectacular, Bradley Point Park at 9:15 p.m.
July 4
Hartford - Hartford Yard Goats, at the end of the game
New Haven - New Haven Fireworks, Wilbur Cross High School at 9 p.m.
New Britain - "Great American Boom," Stanley Quarter Park at 9:15 p.m.
Middlebury - Quassy Amusement Park - 3D fireworks at night.
