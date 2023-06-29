July 4th firework celebrations throughout Connecticut

Here is a list of places where you can see fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's that time of the year when friends and family gather to watch the yearly Independence Day fireworks displays throughout the state.

Here is a list of places where you can see fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.

July 1

Bristol - Spectacular Fireworks Show, Lake Compounce at 9 p.m.

Middletown Fireworks Festival 2023, Harbor Park at 9:30 p.m., rain date July 2.

Fairfield - Jennings Beach and Penfield Beach at 9:15 p.m.

Greenwich - Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park.

New Milford - New Milford fireworks celebration, Town Green at 9:30 p.m.

New Canaan - Family Fourth Fireworks, Waveny Park at 9:15 p.m.

Warren - Lake Waramug at 9:30 p.m.

July 2

Hartford - Hartford Bonanza, Bushnell Park at 9:15 p.m.

Waterbury - Food truck and fireworks extravaganza - Brass Mill Center, fireworks at dusk.

Bristol - Spectacular Fireworks Show, Lake Compounce at 9 p.m.

Madison - Area of West Wharf Beach at 9:30 p.m.

Norwich - Norwich Harbor fireworks - 100 Chelsea Harbor Drive, fireworks at dusk

Ridgefield - Ridgefield High School, fireworks at dusk

July 3

Meriden - Fireworks and concert at 9 p.m.

Bristol - Spectacular Fireworks Show, Lake Compounce at 9 p.m.

West Haven - Fireworks spectacular, Bradley Point Park at 9:15 p.m.

July 4

Hartford - Hartford Yard Goats, at the end of the game

New Haven - New Haven Fireworks, Wilbur Cross High School at 9 p.m.

New Britain - "Great American Boom," Stanley Quarter Park at 9:15 p.m.

Middlebury - Quassy Amusement Park - 3D fireworks at night.

,

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.