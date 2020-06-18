Juneteenth Celebrations in Connecticut

Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth in Connecticut. Juneteenth has been called America's 2nd Independence Day.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Friday marks the 155th Anniversary of Juneteenth across Connecticut and the nation.

The June 19 holiday of Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in the United States, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in January of 1863. However, it took much longer for news of his order to spread and didn’t reach slaves in Galveston, Texas, until two years later. One June 19, 1865 Union General Gordon Granger read the proclamation there. Generations have celebrated on June 19 ever since.

The name Juneteenth comes from a blending of the date. The holiday serves as an opportunity to cherish freedom, but also poignantly acknowledge the history of slavery in the country.

Below are a few celebrations happening across Connecticut:

West Hartford to commemorate Juneteenth

When: Friday, June 19, 8:30 AM

Where: Goodman Green, West Hartford Center

Stratford to recognize Juneteenth at Town Hall Ceremony

When: June 19th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: 2725 Main St, Stratford

Save the Children to Honor Juneteenth as Holiday, Host Rally Outside Fairfield Office

Where: Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Fairfield

When: Friday, June 19 at 11 a.m.

Mayor Ganim, City of Bridgeport Join with Juneteenth Committee of Fairfield County and Local Bridgeport Artists

Unveiling Juneteenth Banner: At the corner of McLevy Green across from 999 Broad Street on State Street side Friday, June 19, at 10:45 AM

Virtual Juneteenth Celebration with musicians, singers, dance, and more: Friday, June 19 at 12:30 PM



Black Live Matter Juneteenth March New Haven

When: Friday, June 19, 1 pm -4 pm

Where: Starts at Broadway and goes to NHPD

Juneteenth March for Black Justice in Hartford

When: Friday, June 19, 2 pm

Where: Starts at Bushnell Park

Juneteenth Cookout Celebration in Bridgeport

Where: 3455 Madison Avenue, behind the North Branch: Bridgeport Public Library and Puglio Park

When: Friday, June 19, 4 pm

Juneteenth Liberation Day -- New Haven Green

When: Friday, June 19, 3 pm

Where: New Haven Green

When: Friday, June 19, 7 pm

Where: 600 Main Street Hartford