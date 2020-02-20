Jury rules in favor of hospital in Justina Pelletier trial

She was held in the hospital for 17 months against the family's wishes.

BOSTON — A jury in Boston has sided with Boston Children's Hospital in a law suit brought on behalf of a West Hartford teen.

The hospital said in a statement, “The jury’s decision affirms what Boston Children’s Hospital has always believed: that our clinicians provided Justina Pelletier high quality, compassionate care, and always acted in the best interest of her health and well-being. This same standard of excellence guides the care we provide each child who comes to our hospital. We are extremely grateful to our teams for the extraordinary support they offer our patients and their families every day, and for the enormous difference they make in the lives of thousands of children.”

The family sued for medical malpractice. Back in 2013, Justina Pelletier was just 14 years old when she was being treated for mitochondrial disease at Tufts. the disease often causes and nerve and muscle issues.

When her mother took her to Boston Children's Hospital during a family trip, the doctors there put Justina in the psychiatric ward.

Her parents disagreed with that diagnosis, prompting the state of Massachusetts to take custody of her.

She was held in the hospital for 17 months against the family's wishes. Boston Children's Hospital says Pelletier received high-quality care.

The family says Justina came out worse and claim doctors were negligent.

The Pelletier family is not seeking a specified amount in damages, but they asked the court to provide funds so Justina can continue any necessary treatment.