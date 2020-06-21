Justice who led gay marriage, death penalty rulings in Connecticut retires

He was the author for narrow 4-3 majority in the landmark case that legalized same-sex marriage in 2008

The author of landmark Connecticut Supreme Court rulings that legalized same-sex marriage and abolished the state's death penalty is stepping down after 27 years on the high court.

Justice Richard Palmer reached the state's mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges late last month, but will continue to work on cases he heard before then.

Palmer wrote some of the court's most consequential opinions in a generation.