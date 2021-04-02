Easton PD: Juvenile arrested after car break-in, crash

Police urged residents to not leave keys and valuables in their vehicles, and to make sure they lock them.

EASTON, Conn. — Police say a juvenile was taken into custody after stealing a car and crashing it on Route 59.

According to a release, a resident of Bayberry Lane reported at 6 a.m. Thursday that the vehicles in his driveway were broken into.

He got in his car and followed the suspect vehicle for a short distance, officials said.

Easton PD then saw the vehicle speeding southbound on Route 59, where they attempted to followed it onto the Merritt Parkway heading north.

Officials say the officer did not chase the vehicle due to the high rate of speed.

However, they came across the vehicle, which had crashed near the Frenchtown Road overpass a short while later.

One person, a juvenile, was taken into custody. Another suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons with 3rd degree Larceny and Simple Trespass charges. They were released to a parent.

According to police, the crashed car was reported stolen out of Waterbury on January 27.