Juvenile arrested in connection with large-scale illegal dirt bike ride in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven Police said a group of over 100 dirt bikes, ATV’s and motorcycles were operating recklessly on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of one member of the group.

At about 4:55 p.m. on July 18, officers were dispatched to Frontage Road and Saltonstall Parkway following a report of a large group of dirt bikes and ATV’s operating recklessly on the roadway.

Multiple 911 callers reported that the group was engaged in reckless behavior, including performing stunts, like wheelies and blocking roadways.

Once officers arrived on scene, they said they encountered the group of over 100 vehicles traveling eastbound in a reckless manner, completely disregarding pedestrian and road traffic.

The group then surrounded and blocked police cruisers while weaving in and out of traffic performing wheelies.

During this, an operator of a red quad positioned himself in front of a police cruiser, intentionally blocking the officer. The ATV operator proceeded to taunt the police officer.

At the same time, police said an individual operating a scooter struck the rear of the quad in front of him and fell off his scooter.

The operator of the scooter was later determined to be a juvenile and was arrested while trying to get back on to his scooter.

He was charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Interfering with Police

Operating While Using a Phone

Operating Without a License





Police said the juvenile arrestee was then transported to the East Haven Police Department and issued a court date of July 26. He was released to the custody of a parent.

This incident remains under investigation as police say they are actively attempting to identify operators involved.

They ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of any operators involved in Sunday’s incident contact them at 203-468-3820.

