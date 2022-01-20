Juvenile arrested for social media threat targeting Fairfield school

There is no active threat against any Fairfield school nor toward any students or staff, police said.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A juvenile was arrested after police investigated an anonymous threat on social media targeting a school in Fairfield.

On Thursday afternoon, the New Haven FBI notified Fairfield Police of a possible threat made toward a Fairfield school on Yik Yak, a social media app.

The social media company alerted the FBI to the anonymous message.

During the investigation, police identified the person responsible for the message. The Fairfield Public Schools student was arrested and is in police custody.

There is no active threat against any Fairfield school nor toward any students or staff, police said.

"We understand that incidents such as these may leave students and parents feeling unsettled. As a result, there will be an increased police presence at Fairfield schools tomorrow, January 21, 2022," police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Yik Yak encourages users to report any posts that "glorifies, encourages, or trivializes violence." They have a list of ways users can stay safe on the app and in the real world on their website.

