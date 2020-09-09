13-year-old bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Putnam, police investigating

The juvenile was later treated for potential life-threatening injuries at UMass Medical Center. Have info? Contact Detective Bart Ramos at 860-928-6565.

PUTNAM, Conn — Police are investigating an accident that left a child significantly injured.

Putnam first responders were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Van Den Noort Street for reports of a car vs. bicyclist accident.

Officials said preliminary on scene investigation determined a vehicle collided with a 13-year-old bicyclist on Woosdtock Ave.

According to a release, the 13-year-old sustained significant injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital.

They were later transferred to UMass Medical Center to be treated for potential life-threatening injuries.

Putnam PD said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.