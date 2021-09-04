Juveniles arrested after stealing and crashing a vehicle in Manchester

2 of the 4 juveniles involved have been caught and arrested

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police have caught and arrested two juveniles who had stolen and crashed a vehicle into a fence after trying to burglarize another vehicle early this morning.

Manchester Police say they were called to the area of Pioneer circle at 12:23 a.m. this morning for a report of a 3 males burglarizing a vehicle. After the caller interrupted, the suspects entered a white SUV and fled. Officers saw a white Mazda CX-9 driving erratically at high speed with no lights away from the area.

At 12:35 a.m., police say they received a call of a vehicle speeding in a parking lot off of Pine St and hit a fence. The witness saw 4 juveniles exit the car and run from the scene. Officers found the vehicle was the white Mazda CX-9 from earlier and was a vehicle stolen from a home Thursday night. The vehicle was stolen from the driveway where it was unlocked with the keys left inside.

Officers found drug paraphernalia, a pocket knife, and a vehicle window punch inside the vehicle.

Officers searched the area and found two suspects matching the description provided by the witness. After talking to the juveniles and confirming they had ran from the car, one of them ran but was caught by officers.

The other two suspects were not found.

Both juveniles have been charged with First Degree Larceny, Third Degree Burglary, and possession of burglary tools. Drug and drug paraphernalia charges were applied to one juvenile. The one who ran was charged with interfering with police.

This is an ongoing investigation and the police are working to identify the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at (860)-645-5500

