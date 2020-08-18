Kaman’s K-Max rise again to help extinguish California wildfires

The U.S. Forestry Service is getting help from a number of Kaman vendors who operate the K-Max Helicopter.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Kaman Aerospace and their K-Max Helicopter are back in the skies fighting the wildfires in California.

The U.S. Forestry Service is getting help from a number of Kaman vendors who operate the K-Max Helicopter which is built to lift water and extinguish flames from above.

“We have about 98 percent of our U.S. fleet on fires, either actively fighting them or waiting to be put on active fires,” said Brad Smelser, the senior manager of K-Max customer service.

Bill Hart, Kaman’s chief pilot for the K-Max said, “firefighting is one of the biggest jobs the K-Max does.”

The K-Max is able to soar to altitudes around eight thousand feet and deliver 700 gallons of water to fight flames.

“This saves lives, it saves firefighters, it saves homes, “ Smelser said.