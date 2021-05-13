Katsouleas resigning as UConn president

He had been discussing the resignation with the board of trustees since March

STORRS, Connecticut -- Tom Katsouleas has announced his resignation as the president of the University of Connecticut.

The resignation takes effect on June 30.

In a letter made public Thursday, Katsouleas said:

"For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as President of the University of Connecticut. I appreciate your understanding of my decision.

While there is no need to list them here, I am very proud of the advancements made by the University during my tenure as its 16th president. UConn has fared extraordinarily well in the face of unprecedented challenges under the leadership and decision making of our leadership team and the Board. I look forward to contributing further to the continued success of the state’s flagship institution of higher education as a member of our distinguished faculty.

Please accept this as notice of my resignation as required under Section 3.3 of my employment agreement. By my signature below, I hereby irrevocably resign my position as president, effective at the end of the current contract year: June 30, 2021."

The letter was dated March 13. According to UConn, Katsouleas had been privately discussing details with the Board of Trustees since then on the logistics to put in place before it was to be announced and to become effective.

Katsouleas, formerly the provost and executive vice president of the University of Virginia, was appointed in February 2019.

During his tenure, he has negotiated the school's response to the pandemic and overseen it's return to the Big East.

