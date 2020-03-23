Keeping pets calm and fed during these trying times

Exercise can be calming for both cats and dogs.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Animal experts say our pets can struggle during times of uncertainty, as well. So today, FOX61 visited businesses aimed at assisting pets and their owners.

It’s a new day here at Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine, in North Haven, where team members now pick up your animals from you while you wait in your vehicle.

"In order to maximize safety within the hospital and decrease spread," says Dr. Julia Shakeri, of Central Hospital for Veterinary Medicine.

And, while you and your family may be stressed, about the current environment, your pets can detect this. So, be mindful.

"When we use a different tone or facial expressions, dogs in particular have evolved to be our partners and so they can pick up on those nuances," Shakeri says.

Exercise can also be calming for both cats and dogs.

Dr. Shakeri specializes in exotic pets and says large parrots, which are highly intelligent, can have a rough time adapting if their environment changes.

"Those are highly social animals," she said. "Many have the intelligence and the need for the stimulation of a two or three-year-old."

"When there are changes at home, including more people around, than they are accustomed to, that can trigger personality changes.

"One of the more devastating (actions) is that they may decide to pick their feathers or mutilate," she said.

At the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, in Branford, they’ve got a plan in place to help those who are home bound. Products they collect in their pet food pantry are being delivered to the homes of those , who are either afflicted by the virus, or can't leave for other reasons.

"We are leaving a bag of food or cans of food or litter or whatever they need right on the front porch or the back deck whatever’s more convenient for them," said Laura Burban, Director, of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter."

And, of course, to keep this service going, they need donations of food.

"We kind of get the feeling that people are going to be leaning on the resources like our shelter more and more as time goes on so we’re asking that people consider donating to us whether it’s a bag of food or they can go online and donate monetarily," Burban said.