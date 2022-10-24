Man dies after car plunges into river in Kent

The driver was able to get out of the car after it crashed into the Housatonic River, state police said.

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border.

At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a car that crashed into the Housatonic River off Schaghticoke Road beyond the intersection of Bulls Bridge Road.

A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am registered in New York went off the road and down a steep slope into the river nose first according to police.

The driver was able to free herself from the car, but her passenger could not get out while the car became fully submerged.

Dive teams also responded to the scene and pulled out 24-year-old Dillon Miller of Dover Plains, New York. Miller was taken by Kent EMS to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

The crash is currently under investigation. Police said that charges are expected.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.