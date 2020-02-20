Kent Mawhinney to appear at Stamford court

Mawhiney has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. — One of the suspects charged in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos is due back in court this morning.

Kent Mawhinney, a Bloomfield attorney who represented Fotis Dulos in civil matters, has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Mawhinney is also described as a close friend of Fotis, who died by suicide on January 29th.

In his suicide note, Fotis states that Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis, also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance.

But investigators believe otherwise.

According to Mawhinney's arrest warrant, he was interviewed by police twice. Investigators stated that Mawhinney changed his story a number of times when asked about his whereabouts the day Jennifer was reported missing.

Mawhinney is also mentioned in what investigators called "alibi scripts" that detailed Fotis and Michelle's whereabouts the morning Jennifer disappeared.

The warrant also connects him to an alleged shallow grave discovered at the Windsor Gun Club in East Granby.