Kent Mawhinney to appear in court for bond hearing

He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the Jennifer Dulos case

HARTFORD, Conn — The South Windsor man who is charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos appears in court Monday for a bond hearing.

The bond for suspect Kent Mawhinney was lowered earlier this month.

Mawhinney's bond was reduced from $2 million to $246,000. It will be secured with both cash and real estate.

Mawhinney is a suspect in the Jennifer Dulos investigation which began when she went missing in 2019. He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Attorney Lee Gold says his client is being released on "compassionate grounds" to see his ailing father in Florida.

Mawhinney will have to wear a GPS monitor during his release and will not return to prison after his visit to his father. He will be free on bond until his trial and outcome.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August, Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program, but all other conditions of her release are subject to written decision that is expected to be made in two weeks.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in August they said bolsters their case.