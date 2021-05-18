Kent Mawhinney, charged in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos to appear in court

Mawhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. — Kent Mawhinney, a man facing charges in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, is due in court today.

Mawhinney is expected in Stamford Superior Court this morning. He has been jailed at Cheshire Correctional on a $2 million bond.

Mawhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer has been missing since May, 2019. He was connected by police to the Windsor Rod and Gun club in East Granby where an alleged shallow grave was discovered. His phone also pinged off a nearby cell tower. In the 'alibi scripts' of Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, Mawhinney was also named.

Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, and Troconis, who was Fotis' girlfriend at the time, were both previously arrested and charged in Jennifer's disappearance.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as tampering with evidence relating to the investigation.

Fotis was charged eventually with murder, but took his own life three weeks after at the end of January 2020.

In December 2020, State Police revisited a home at Mountain Spring Road in Farmington to investigate old leads, saying Fotis' phone pinged there twice the day Jennifer disappeared.

In January 2021, Troconis' attorney John Schoenhorn filed paperwork accusing the state of withholding evidence he said was important to her case.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May of 2019, going missing after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan. Her SUV was eventually found in a nearby park.

The investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing.