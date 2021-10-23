2 dead, 5 injured after car 'lost control' at Kerrville drag race, authorities say

The event, called "Race Wars 2," was being hosted by the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people died and five others were injured Saturday after a crash at an organized drag-racing event at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.

The victims have not been identified.

Lamb said that around 3:20 p.m., a car participating in the race "lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators" at what was officially called "Race Wars 2." Four of the injured victims were airlifted to San Antonio hospitals, while the fifth was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Kerrville Police are leading the ongoing investigation.

The below videos, provided via Snapchat Maps, show cars preparing to race earlier in the afternoon and, later, helicopters arriving on the scene.