Actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick visit Manchester farm

The famous couple was getting two new goats to join their pets, Louie and Macon.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A farm in Manchester received a surprise Tuesday when they were visited by some familiar, famous faces.

Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick visited Aussakita Acres Farm to pick up some goats to join Louie and Macon, two pet goats already owned by the famous couple.

"They are truly the nicest, most down-to-earth people!" the farm wrote on their Facebook page, posting a selfie taken with the pair.

Last winter, Bacon confirmed that Macon was named after a Georgia Coastal Plain League baseball team named Macon Bacon.

Is this awkward? I can’t tell. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) November 12, 2020

On his Instagram account, the "Footloose" actor has shared several videos of him and Sedgwick enjoying time with Macon and Louie - including a few of him serenading his pets.

He has said in interviews that he gifted the two mini goats to Sedgwick for their anniversary.

Aussakita Acres Farm says they'll reveal which goats the couple picked out once they are ready to head off for their new home.

Bacon and Sedgwick own a home in Sharon and have been married for 32 years.

Bacon currently stars in Showtimes "City on a Hill" while Sedgewick stars in ABC's "Call your Mother".

