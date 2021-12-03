State Comptroller Kevin Lembo resigns from office due to 'ongoing medical condition'

Lembo said he had been diagnosed with a heart condition that's only getting more severe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday that he will be resigning his position effective Dec. 31 due to an "ongoing medical condition."

Lembo said he had been diagnosed with a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity. Going off of consultations with a team of cardiologists, Lembo said it was recommended that he not continue working.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement regarding the resignation:

“It is with incredible sadness that we receive this news. I can only imagine how difficult it is for Kevin to make the decision to step down from a position that he loves and that he energetically campaigned to fill. Throughout his entire public life, Kevin has dedicated himself to looking out for others, and in his time as comptroller, he has been committed to righting the fiscal ship of Connecticut and fighting to implement policies that tame the state’s revenue volatility and bring financial stability.

He has been one of the state’s leading advocates for increasing access to health care, specifically focused on reducing costs while improving quality of care and ensuring that nobody is left behind. He has looked out for the vulnerable his entire life. Throughout his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it.

I’m proud over these last several years to have partnered with him on these efforts, and I truly consider him a friend. Kevin refers to himself as a nerd, and sometimes a nerd is exactly what you need. I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”

Lamont's administration said the governor will announce an appointment soon.

As comptroller, Lembo worked with labor and management to implement the Health Enhancement Program (HEP), a preventive care and chronic disease management initiative that has worked to improve patient health and save on long-term costs.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my three terms in office,” said Lembo. “We’ve made Connecticut a model for government transparency, instituted innovative changes in the state health plan to lower costs while improving patient care, and wrote the plan that has led to record savings in the state’s Rainy Day Fund."

He continued: "While I’m disappointed that I’ll be unable to complete this term, the work that’s been done in the last 11 years has made Connecticut a better place to live, work and raise a family and that’s why I wanted this job in the first place. I feel confident that whoever follows me in this position has all the resources in place to continue this work and build on our successes.”

Other state leaders have issued statements regarding the resignation and Lembo's career:

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz:

“Kevin Lembo was one of our state’s fiercest and most tireless advocates, and I am incredibly saddened to hear of his resignation. There was no challenge Kevin wasn’t willing to take on. His focus on creating more government transparency has changed the way our state operates for the better. His dedication to creating fiscal discipline has allowed our state to pay down our pension liabilities, leaving our state in a stronger budgetary position for years to come. His unfettered determination to fight for affordable, equitable and quality healthcare for our state’s residents will forever be a part of his legacy. I am proud to call him my friend, and he will be missed in Hartford. To his husband Charles, to his children, and to Kevin, thank you for your years of remarkable public service. There will never be another quite like Kevin Lembo.”

Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven):

"State Comptroller Kevin Lembo has been an extraordinary public servant for our state both as Comptroller for the past 11 years and prior to that as the state's Health Care Advocate. I am truly thankful for his years of partnership on various public policy initiatives especially on health care insurance and state finances. We are a healthier state physically and financially because of all his tireless efforts over the years. I wish him and his family the best as he steps away from elected office at this time."

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk):

"I’m sorry to hear about Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s resignation," said Senator Duff. "He’s been a fierce advocate for open government, transparency and lower health care costs. I wish him well as he works to tackle his own health care challenges."

State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown):

"Comptroller Lembo is an extraordinary public servant and a close friend. It’s been an honor to partner with Kevin on many issues over the years, none more important than our unfinished work of making sure that health care is a right and not a privilege.



Kevin has bolstered our state’s fiscal position - and perhaps more than any other single person deserves credit for Connecticut’s record rainy day fund. He’s been unafraid to stand up to special interests, and has taken on drug prices, retirement security and budget transparency. I am grateful for his friendship and service and wish him the very best."

Attorney General William Tong:

“Kevin Lembo is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated policy wonks and leaders I have had the honor to serve with. His fight for transparency and open government has made us all better public servants, and our state government is stronger because of him. He has spent his career as a tireless advocate for patients and families, and has been a leader and vital partner in curbing the costs of healthcare, combatting the opioid epidemic, and ensuring equitable and affordable access to healthcare for all. I will miss his friendship and partnership in Hartford. I wish him and his beautiful family all the best.”

Democratic State Chair Nancy DiNardo:

"Kevin Lembo’s service to Connecticut has been remarkable and his resignation is a huge loss to the state. He came here from New York and jumped into public service as the state’s first Health Care Advocate and for the past 11 years as Comptroller, fighting for transparency, smart budgeting and health care.

Kevin is a colleague and a friend and his voice will be greatly missed in the public arena. We wish him the very best as he focuses on his health.”







