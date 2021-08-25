Key player in $19M stock fraud scheme dies in I-95 crash

Christian Meissenn was convicted in 2018 of conspiring with others to defraud investors through a stock “pump and dump” scheme that ran from 2009 until 2016.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A key player in a stock fraud scheme that cheated about 12,000 investors out of $19 million has died in a car crash on I-95 in Greenwich.

Christian Meissenn, 49, of Suffield was convicted in 2018 of conspiring with others to defraud investors, many of them retirees, through a stock “pump and dump” scheme that ran from 2009 until 2016.

Citing the State Police, the Hartford Courant reported Tuesday that Meissenn was driving his vintage Lincoln Town Car when the fatal crash occurred on Aug. 16.

Meissenn had received a relatively short prison sentence of three months because of a serious health condition.

