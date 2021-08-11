Kids, cars and hot temperatures a dangerous combination

Already in 2021, 11 children have lost their lives in hot cars.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As we are entering this next span of brutally hot temperatures, here’s a refresh on some safety tips to keep you, your kids and your pets safe while in the car.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been 894 child hot car deaths since 1998. Already in 2021, 11 children have lost their lives in hot cars. Authorities say this staggering statistic can easily be prevented.

If you see a child or pet left alone in a vehicle, call 911 right away and don’t leave the scene until police arrive to assist. If you see the child or pet is unresponsive, Connecticut has the Good Samaritan Law so you can attempt to get into the car to assist the child, even if that means breaking a window.

Connecticut State Police say awareness is key. First, always check the back seat to make sure no child or pet is left behind. Leave a valuable piece of your day like a cell phone or keys in the back to remind you to check before you leave.

Connecticut State Police Sergeant Dawn said, “Stay aware. Stay present. Be aware of your loved ones and your pets, and make sure you’re not just getting wrapped up in your routine”. She also mentioned many of these heat related deaths are accidents in people that don’t typically have small children in tow.

Children’s bodies heat up much faster than adults, according to the National Safety Council. Children’s internal organs begin to shut down once their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. Putting that into perspective, on an 86 degree day it would only take about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 106 degrees.

