Kids weight loss camp that closed has history of violations

Camp Shane has operated similar camps across the country and shut down its Connecticut location at the South Kent School on Tuesday.

KENT, Connecticut — A children’s weight loss camp that closed this week amid a state safety investigation has had a history of regulatory violations.

Camp Shane has operated similar camps across the country and shut down its Connecticut location at the South Kent School on Tuesday.

Its operator said it could not adequately staff the facility. State records show that inspections conducted in 2019 when the camp was located in Pomfret found 62 violations, including improper medical training of staff and the improper distribution of medicine.

The state Office of Early Childhood and the state Department of Children and Families say they are investigating safety concerns at the camp this summer.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.