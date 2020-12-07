Connecticut State Police located AR-15 stolen from cruiser on July 4th

Guns were recovered yesterday, arrests to be made as early as today

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have announced that they have recovered the firearms stolen from a cruiser on July 4th.

At the time of the incident, Troop D in Killingly were responding to numerous reports of car break-ins in Danielson.

Multiple vehicles were gone through and multiple pieces of property were taken from the vehicles.

During an interview with FOX61, Brian Foley of The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection announced that the AR-15 rifle stolen out of a trooper's cruiser was recovered yesterday, as well as many of the other stolen items.

The State Police worked in conjunction with Hartford Police Department, the FBI, and other local agencies during the seven-day investigation.

The criminal investigation remains very active as does the parallel internal affairs investigation.