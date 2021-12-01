Kim Potter trial: Jury selection enters second day

On Tuesday, two men and two women were seated. Ten more jurors are needed before opening statements begin on Dec. 8.

Seven potential jurors dismissed, the state and defense each using one peremptory strike

Defense attorney Paul Engh says Kim Potter is expected to testify in her own defense

On Tuesday the prosecution and defense in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter agreed on four people to the sit on the jury.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright. She was initially charged only with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Two of the selected juror are white men, one is a white woman and one is an Asian woman.

In the courtroom Tuesday, the first day of jury selection, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu opened by reading the charges against Potter, and introducing the prosecution and defense teams.

"Our sole purpose and obligation is to ensure jurors who decide this case are neutral, open minded and fair," Chu told the panel of potential jurors while giving them preliminary instructions.

The first juror was seated just before 10 a.m. and works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence.

The second juror was chosen less than 20 minutes later, and told the courtroom that he is a father and feels strongly about setting a good example for his children by doing his civic duty. He expressed that he is a “rule follower,” and doesn't feel safe in Minneapolis.

A third juror was seated before Tuesday's lunch break who told the courtroom she was a retired teacher. When asked separately by the judge, prosecution and defense, the juror reiterated that she would be able to be an impartial juror and take the evidence presented by both sides into consideration. However, she noted she’s concerned about seeing graphic images and videos during the trial.

The forth and final juror to be seated on Tuesday is a woman who works in Minneapolis and told state attorney Matthew Frank that she could hear bullets from inside her home during last year’s unrest in Minneapolis, but didn’t associate any specific group with the violence. She also said she believes police are there to keep order.

The state and defense each used one peremptory strike on the first day of jury selection, leaving the prosecution with two and the defense team with four.

The second day of jury selection will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. Ten more jurors need to be seated before opening statements can commence.