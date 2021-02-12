LIVE: Kim Potter jury selection continues for third day

Nine people have been selected to hear Potter's trial. Five more jurors are needed ahead of opening arguments.

Kim Potter will take the stand in her own defense

10:10 a.m.

The second juror interviewed Thursday, a woman who said in her questionnaire that she had participated in protests, said she could give Kim Potter the presumption of innocence during the trial. However, the juror told Judge Regina Chu that she had a prepaid trip scheduled to start later this month, and if chosen to serve on the panel, she didn’t believe she could focus on the evidence while the rest of her family was on vacation. Judge Chu dismissed the juror for cause over the state’s objection. Five jurors are still needed to complete the panel.

10 a.m.

Jury selection resumed Thursday morning with juror number 33, a man who said he’s a teacher in an urban area. The juror told Judge Regina Chu it would be difficult to sit on the panel in the trial because he already has strong feelings about the case. He said Daunte Wright “looks like my students.” Judge Regina Chu dismissed the juror for cause after both the state and Potter's defense team agreed.

Wednesday recap

The prosecution and defense are getting closer to reaching the full compliment of jurors needed for open arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Three women and two men were added to the jury Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the prosecution used the last of its peremptory strikes, while the defense is left with three.

The first juror selected was a white woman who recently graduated from school and is currently working full time. She was joined on the jury a short time later by a Black woman who is a teacher and mother of two.

Two white men were added to the jury, in addition to an Asian woman who admitted during questioning that she didn’t want to be on the panel, but would do so as part of her civic duty.