Kim Potter trial: With no verdict, jury deliberations head to a fourth day

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors in the trial of Kim Potter have yet to reach a verdict for the former Brooklyn Center police officer.

The jury assembled and began its fourth day of deliberations at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Some experts believe the duration of the discussions, plus a question for Judge Regina Chu Tuesday asking what happens if jurors don't reach consensus signals that the panel is struggling to come up with a unanimous decision.

Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright back in April.

At the start of the trial, Judge Regina Chu said if a decision isn't reached by the end of the day today, jurors will get a break for the holidays and deliberations will resume Monday, Dec. 27. A break would mean the jurors, who have been staying at a hotel while they deliberate, would have to be unsequestered. Veteran Twin Cities attorney Marsh Hallberg says that could be an issue for an appeal if Potter is convicted, as she could argue that jurors were influenced in the time they spent with family.

Wednesday was a quiet day in court. The 12-person jury didn't ask Judge Chu any questions and returned to the hotel where they're being sequestered around 6 p.m. The panel is allowed to have limited electronic access with their families while sequestered.

Still no question from the jury today. It was 4p yesterday that they sent one up, indicating they are having trouble reaching consensus. Over 21 hours deliberating now, not accounting for lunch breaks. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 22, 2021

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the jury asked Judge Chu two questions. First, they wanted to know how long they have to deliberate and what next steps would be if they can't reach a consensus. Chu urged them to keep working and not give up their opinions in order to reach a verdict.

Second, they asked to remove zip ties from Potter's gun so it could be held outside of the evidence box. Judge Chu approved the request.

