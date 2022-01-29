Kind viewer gives late husband's snow sled to FOX61 reporter

The FOX61 Newsroom got an incredible phone call. Viewer Maria of Griswold was on the line, wanting to give Keith McGilvery her late husband's snow sled.

GRISWOLD, Conn. — FOX61 anchor and reporter Keith McGilvery has been searching for a snow sled for a while now, and a kind stranger gave him one along with a heartfelt story.

Keith tried to go sledding during the Saturday Nor'easter, but the sleds he had been using - a cookie sheet and Tupperware container - haven't been working up to his expectations.

That's when the FOX61 Newsroom got an incredible phone call. Viewer Maria of Griswold was on the line, wanting to give Keith her late husband's snow sled.

Her husband Richard passed away three years ago from leukemia, and since then, Maria has been finding new, meaningful homes for his possessions, which was what Richard wanted. Maria knew that the metal runner sled from the 1960s was exactly what Keith needed.

"He would love you to have his sled, he really would," Maria told Keith.

Richard used to be a local animal trapper, helping residents with critter problems. He would go out daily to check the traps, even during snow days, so that the trapped animals wouldn't have to suffer in the cold, according to Maria.

"He said 'you find the right kid for my stuff,' and I've found the right kid," she added.

What day! Thanks to Maria for sharing her love story and the story behind her late husband’s sled with ⁦@FOX61News⁩ #kindess #connecticut #lovestory pic.twitter.com/245V0z4pVJ — Keith McGilvery (@Keith_McGilvery) January 29, 2022

