Kitchen fire breaks out at a Taco Bell in Cromwell

Cromwell Fire Department says there was a lot of smoke in the building when crews arrived on scene. They were able to quickly knock down the fire.

A health coordinator is currently on the scene and tells FOX61's Elisha Machado that operations will be stopped until the restaurant ahs been properly cleaned and sanitized after the fire. Any exposed food will also have to be thrown out. Once the facility is properly cleaned according to the Connecticut health code Taco Bell will be able to reopen.