Kristallnacht commemoration in CT remembers what led up to the Holocaust, and those who saved thousands of lives

Translated as "The Night of Broken Glass," Kristallnacht is considered to be the horrific prelude to the Holocaust.

ORANGE, Conn — For 15 years, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven and the Congregation or Shalom in Orange have come together to honor and remember Kristallnacht.

Translated from German as “The Night of Broken Glass,” Kristallnacht were two days – Nov. 9 and 10 in 1938 – of violent anti-Jewish demonstrations across Germany, Austria and the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia. Hundreds of synagogues were destroyed and Jewish religious artifacts were burned or desecrated. Nearly 100 Jews were killed and tens of thousands were sent to concentration camps.

"Hundreds of the synagogues, most of the synagogues in Germany and Austria, were dynamited, torched, and destroyed. And thousands and thousands of Jewish-owned businesses were plundered," said Rabbi Alvin Wainhaus of Congregation Or Shalom.

Most of the world was believed to be in "shock and numbness" from what had happened, but there was international silence and little action was taken.

"The world was dumbfounded and silent. Almost no countries reached out to the Jewish people living in Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia," Wainhaus said.

"As far as I'm concerned," he added, "that widespread inaction, paralysis in the face of evil, you see, is all the more reason to highlight the courage shown by a few who knew exactly what to do."

At this year’s commemoration of the events, the late Greek Orthodox Archbishop Damaskinos Papandreou of Athens will be honored for his actions during World War II.

After the Nazis occupied Greece in 1941, Damaskinos stepped up to protect Greek Jews and their allies.

Damaskinos stood up to the Nazi regime when they started deporting and killing Jewish citizens of Greece in 1943, publishing letters denouncing their actions, and asking the people of Greece to willingly vouch for Jewish citizens.

"He literally took his life into his hands, and ordered all of the priests under his authority -- which means all of the priests in Greece -- to hide Jewish people before they were being deported," Wainhaus said.

Damaskinos had his churches issue Christian baptismal certificates to Jewish people and told priests to hide the people that could not get those certificates. He also convinced Athens Chief of Police Angelos Evert to issue false ID papers to any Jewish person who asked for one.

"He set the tone, and set the example, and created an atmosphere of rescue," Wainhaus said. "There's no substitute for courage at the top. That leader then becomes a role model for the entire country."

Before the Nazis made their way to Greece, 60,000 Greek Jews were residing in the country. Those extensive efforts made by Damaskinos saved around 10,000 Greek Jews.

Among the saved was the father of Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, according to Rabbi Wainhaus and the Greek Reporter.

"His father was hidden by a very, very kind heroic Greek family. That's why he exists," Wainhaus said of Bourla. He studied and started his biotech career in Greece and became Pfizer's CEO in 2019.

Wainhaus added that his own father was also saved during the Holocaust by a "kind, selfless person who destroyed his career and risked his life to rescue Jewish people.”

“I'm a miracle, and so is Dr. Albert Bourla," he added.

Damaskinos died in Athens in 1949.

This annual event is not only for remembering the past but also for focusing on standing up against hate in a time when anti-Semitic crimes are on the rise.

"Today, almost 60% of hate crimes are perpetrated against Jewish people in the United States of America. But Jewish people only represent 2% of the population," said Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven. "If that's not a wake-up call and a call to action, then I don't know what is."

The commemoration will be virtual this year and Damaskinos’ family will be logged on to honor his bravery in saving thousands of lives. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will also be in attendance to present the family with a U.S. Senate Citation in his honor.

Children who were hidden by Greek families and survived the Holocaust are now in their 80s and 90s; they were invited to attend as well.

"We want more and more people to learn these stories, we want to know our history, and we want to make sure that we are not destined to repeat it," Wainhaus said.

The Jewish Federation will be holding the 15th annual Kristallnacht Commemoration on Sunday, Nov. 14 over Zoom. You can get more details and register to attend here.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

